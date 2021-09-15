13 persons detained in Srinagar for not wearing mask

DC Srinagar appeals people to follow CAB for complete public safety

SRINAGAR: In wake of surge in daily cases of Covid-19 in a few areas of Srinagar, the District Administration on the Directions of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad have heightened their efforts to make sure Covid-19 SoPs and guidelines are strictly followed throughout the district.

Accordingly, magisterial flying squads constituted by the District Administration conducted inspection of various checkpoints at different locations of Srinagar including Bemina, Batamaloo, Lal Chowk and other adjoining areas during which 13 persons were detained for not wearing masks and violating the Covid-19 guidelines imposed throughout Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad today appealed to the people of Srinagar to exhibit strict compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health and follow COVID-19 related advisories and guidelines including use of Face Masks, maintaining Social Distancing.

He also appealed to traders and transporters to cooperate with district administration and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection.

He said Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and we are at the stage where adopting Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour is paramount to avoid the expected danger of 3rd wave of Covid -19 pandemic as predicted by health experts.

The DC said that anybody found without a mask in public places shall have to face strict action besides depositing fine as prescribed under Rules.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print