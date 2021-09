Pulwama: Three civilians were injured after militants lobbed grenade towards a police vehicle near Rajpora chowk in Pulwama town.

An official said that suspected militants hurled grenade towards a police vehicle near Shaheed park, which exploded on the road.

He said that three pedestrians were injured in the attack, who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

He added that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

