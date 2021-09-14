1,113 cases reported in 12 days of September, 50% of August’s tally

Number of patients hospitalised also up this month

Anantnag: The resurgence of Covid-19 is evident here in Kashmir valley, with as many as 1,113 cases – about 50 percent of August’s total tally – being reported in just the first twelve days of September.

With such an increase in numbers, the active cases as well as the number of people hospitalised for the infection have also increased in the current month.

So far, the ten districts of Kashmir valley have recorded a total of 2,03,603 cases of Covid infections, out of which 2,00,297 have recovered and 2,246 have lost their battle with the virus.

“Now, 1,060 people are active for the virus in Kashmir valley,” an official, privy to the data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader. He said that this number is way ahead of the 741 active patients on the same date in August.

Further comparison shows that 2,250 new cases of Covid were reported in the whole month of August, but in the current month, 1,113 cases have been detected already, which is 50 percent of last month’s tally.

“What is disturbing is that the cases are steadily increasing. Look at the numbers from the last four days and you will know what I am saying,” the official said.

In the last four days, September 8 to 12, 516 new cases of Covid have been reported, with the daily tally consistently in triple figures.

Moreover, there has been a spike in the number of people dying of the virus as well. Through the month of August, 5 people lost their lives to Covid-19 and this month three people have already died.

“The hospitalisation figure has increased as well, up from the fifties at the beginning of this month to 66 now,” the official said, adding that the numbers were not threatening as of now but are increasing for sure.

Another indication of the worsening situation is the drop in the recovery rate. On August 12, the recovery rate was 98.5 percent but this has dropped by 2 basis points to 98.3 now.

“Things are not bad yet but we have to be very cautious. People need to understand that we cannot afford another spike, where the hospitals are full and oxygen becomes a luxury,” the official said.

Srinagar district continues to be the epicenter of Covid-19 in Kashmir. With 73,111 cases reported in the district so far, it currently contributes 57 percent of the active cases in Kashmir.

The district has 604 active patients out of the total 1,113 cases in Kashmir valley.

