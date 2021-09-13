Urs of famous Sufi saint Khawaja Masood Wali (RA) of Pampore today

PAMPORE: The annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Khawja Masood Wali (RA) @Khuja Sahib will be celebrated on Monday at his shrine at Namblabal Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.today.
The Urs Hazrat Khawaja Masood Wali (RA) @Khuja Sahib is observed every year at his Shrine.
Scores devotees, including women and from Pampore and adjoining areas on Sunday evening, paid obeisance at the Shrine and offered special prayers at the shrine which resounded with recitations of verses of Holy Quran.
The Ulema and Imams on Sunday evening threw a light on the life, religious services and teachings and spiritual strength of the revered Islamic scholar and saint who had devoted his whole life to the service to and preaching of Islam.
