Police rescues family of nomads along with livestock in Kulgam

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam have carried out a rescue operation and rescued a nomadic family along with their livestock who were stuck in between the nallah Yath Yathur.
Kulgam Police received information that some nomads along with their livestock were stuck in between the nallah Yath Yathur due to abrupt increase in water level follow continuous rainfall during the intervening night of 11/12 September 2021.
Acting swiftly, Police party from Police Post Mirbazar along with SDRF team under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund launched a rescue operation in the said area. During the rescue operation, a nomadic family consisting of five members along with their livestock including 200 sheep and their essential commodities were shifted to the safer place.