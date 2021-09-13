Police busts extortionists gang in Kulgam, 3 arrested

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam have busted a gang of extortionists by arresting three persons involved in the commission of crime.
Kulgam Police received specific information that during the intervening night of 11/12 September 2021, three persons namely Rahil Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Afzal Shah, Aadil Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat and Aamir Ahmad Shiekh son of Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh all the residents of Churat Qazigund entered forcibly into the residential house of Shahzada wife of Nisar Ahmad Shah resident of Churat and snatched Rs 26000/ from her.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 219/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and started investigation into the matter.
A special investigating team led by SHO PS Qazigund under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund Shri Govind Rattan-JKPS was constituted to nab the culprits. After strenuous efforts and by using all available means investigating team arrested all the three accused persons. Besides, a cash of ?8,000/- (extorted money) were also recovered from their possession.
Further investigation into the matter is going on and more recoveries are expected.