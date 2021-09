Srinagar: Police and army’s 44RR apprehended a youth, nearly a month after he had joined Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A police officer said identified the apprehended militant as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Momin son of Nazir Ahmad Dar of Kothipora Chatrigam.

He had gone missing from August this year and joined LeT outfit, the officer added. (GNS)

