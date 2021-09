Srinagar: At least six grenades were found near QAT bunker of 28 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Official sources said that after finding something suspicious, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team was called immediately.

They said that BDS squad of 73 bn has reached the spot, saying that nearly six to seven grenades have been found near the QAT bunker—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print