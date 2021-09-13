MEA seeks report from police on Geelani’s burial: Report

Srinagar: Police is preparing a report on “sequence of events” following the death of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on September 1.

The move follows after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sought a detailed report from the police on the burial of the former chairman of Hurriyat Conference, reported daily The Hindu.

The 92-year-old leader passed away on September 1 after prolonged illness at his residence-cum-office in Srinagar’s Hyderpora. He was buried under tight security at Hyderpora graveyard alongside a mosque. But his family alleged that the police forced their way into the room and snatched the body of Geelani. His sons said they were not part of the burial and it was carried out by police alongside some locals before the the dawn. In the face of these allegations, Police released a series of videos of Geelani’s burial and ablution. But it could be independently verified as police prevented journalists from covering the burial that night.

The daily quoting sources said that a Geneva-based rights organisation has raised the issue of Geelani’s burial with the government of India.

