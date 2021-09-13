JKYF’s  3 Day Capacity Building Programme for Volunteers concludes at BAITUL HILAL Kulgam

Srinagar,: In order to inculcate sense of understanding about basic tenets of social service and build comprehensive capacity among volunteers, the J&K Yateem Foundation conducted three day Capacity Building Programme at its orphanage BAITUL HILAL at Chawalgam in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The three day volunteers’ workshop was part of JKYF’s continuing efforts to sensitize the volunteers on ground about various issues & challenges related to voluntary social service in Jammu & Kashmir.

In view of COVID 19 pandemic, all the participants followed basic SOPs including wearing of face masks, maintaining adequate physical distancing and ensuring thorough hand washing and proper sanitization of the venue as well.

Speakers urged the volunteers to adopt novel methodologies in the field of social service to meet the latest challenges in the field.

Describing humility, sincerity, wisdom & selflessness as the basic tenets to serve humanity, the speakers enjoined upon the volunteers to learn and equip themselves with the knowledge, methodologies and technologies to cope up with the emerging contemporary challenges, issues and problems in the social service sector.

Addressing the gathering of about 180 senior volunteers from various parts of J&K including far flung & hilly districts like Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch & Rajouri, the speakers appreciated the sincere spirit of volunteers to expend time, energy and own resources to join heads and hands for creating enabling environment for ensuring tangible socio economic development to economically weaker sections.

Speakers urged the participants to be proactive in building their capacities as volunteers to help poorest among the poor and needy in a coordinated professional manner.

Noted columnist and auther Dr Maroof Shah in his address stressed the need to manage time effectively so that maximum results could be achieved in minimum time.

Terming the book reading an inalienable part of personality development, he urged the participants to read at least one relevant book in a month to enhance their mental capacity and capability to contribute with knowledge based experience for socio economic upliftment of poor & needy people.

Earlier, Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather in his welcome address advised volunteers to follow the organizational discipline in letter and spirit in their day to day activities.

Assistant Professor, J&K IMPARD Mohammad Ashraf Dar deliberated upon the topic “Participatory Planning through PRA Techniques and Community Mobilization” . He advised the volunteers to make use of (Poorest in Poor)PIP and (Poorest of Poor)POP models for identification of poorest among the poor and their participation in the welfare programmes.

SP Kulgam, Zulfiqar Shaheen spoke on “Role of Volunteers to Eradicate Substance Abuse”. He appealed the audience to help the administration in exterminating the menace of drug abuse and other social evils. He appreciated the initiatives of JKYF for capacity building among social service volunteers.

Educationist Bashir Talib while speaking on “Policy Shift in Education System” advised the management of JKYF to focus on the skill based education to empower the poor orphan and other students.

Shahnawaz Bhukhari, KAS while commending the Foundation for its humanitarian work demanded that the organisation should work for the social audit to bring transparency in its working. He impressed upon the organisors to prioritise the education of the students.

Assistant Commissionar Central with Divisional Commissioner Office Kashmir Aziz Ahmad, KAS spoke on the theme “Volunteers are Leaders”. He spoke in length about the role of a volunteer to bring about a positive change in the lives of the needy. He urged volunteers to become torchbearers so that new leaders are created instead of blind followers.

Speaking about the “Role of Media In Social Service Sector”, Senior IIS officer Ghulam Abbas emphasized the importance of media in disseminating the message of social service work among cross section of people. He stressed the need of community mobilization programmes to be initiated to create awareness among SC, ST and other backward communities who are unaware of welfare programmes.

Feroz Ahmad, CEO, Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation (HWVO), spoke on “Alternative Care for Childeren In Need And Role of Volunteers” laid stress on skill based education through alternative care.

Dr Sheikh Aariz, Physiotherapist, spoke on the theme “First Aid Training”, shared relevant tips to deal with any emergency while undertaking doing social service activities particularly during disaster management activities. He enumerated his lecture through certain examples while coping up with any exigency. Explaining the importance of physiotherapy, he said that sudden ailments like heart attacks could be avoided through first aid.

District Representative Pulwama, Mohammad Amin Bhat spoke on “Importance of volunteerism in Contemporary World”. He shared some painful incidents of neglecting parents by their own children in our society. He stressed the need to tackle such issues through community participation in a coordinated manner.

District Secretary JKYF Shopian District Rafiq Ahmad Mir threw light on topic “Responsibilities of Volunteers in the light of Quran”. He said that Holy Qura’n is replete with the message of social service irrespective of any discrimination or prejudice while undertaking the same with utmost sincerity.

Senior volunteer Nissar ul Haq Nadvi spoke on the theme “Qualities of a volunteer in light of Hadith”. While invoking the sayings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he enjoined upon the volunteers to work sincerely for mitigating the sufferings of the destitute to earn the pleasure & blessings of Almighty Allah (SWT) in this life and the Hereafter.

He urged the volunteers to work with humility and refrain from taking any kind of advantage directly or indirectly from the work related to beneficiaries while working selflessly and sincerely.

Ex chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone presented the vote of thanks. He urged speakers and experts to continuously engage with JKYF for guidance of volunteers for more fruitful results in pursuit of goals, objectives and targets for socio economic development of the poor, needy & destitute irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region and religion across Jammu & Kashmir.With tears in his eyes Mr Lone remembered the contribution of volunteers Mohammad Assadullah Malik(Pattan),Altaf Ahmad Reshi(Sopore),Javaid Iqbal Ganie,Hamid Hussain Lone(Baramulla),Qazi Tehseen Hussain (Kishtwar),Mohammad Abass Magray(Madwah),Farooq Ahmad Mir, Gh Ahmad Baba(Srinagar)and Gh Mohammad Rather (Ganderbal) who have left this world during the last couple of years.

Scholars of BAITUL HILAL Kulgam presented various programmes during the 3 day programme.

Seven sessions of the event were conducted by Javaid Jawad, Nazir Ahmad, Peer Mohammad Amin, Dr Tariq Ahmad Malik, Mehmood ur Reyaz and Mohammad Iqbal Beigh.

Volunteers Fayaz Ahmad, Hafiz Shahid Nazir,Hafiz Shabir,Gh Nabi Khanday ,Mohammad Amin,Mehmood ur Reyaz and Bashir Ahmad Peer recited verses of holy Quran whereas Farooq Ahmad, Er Peer Aadil and Shahid Majeed presented the Naats (Poetry eulogising Prophet Muhammad PBUH) during different sessions.

The programme was sponsored by the volunteers of district Kulgam under the supervision of District Representative & Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Abdul Majeed Laway with the support of senior volunteer Mr Mohammad Saadullah Bhat and other volunteers and others.

Dr Imtiyaz of Crecent Cooperative Limited and Shabir Ahmad Kirmani also spoke on the occasion .

A young physical education teacher from Bandipora Yasir Zameer conducted the physical exercise sessions of students and participants during the three day programme .

Dr Yasir and Javaid Ahmad provided the technical support to carry on the proceedings.

