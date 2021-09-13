JKAACL mourns Hajini’s demise

SRINAGAR: J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has condoled the sad demise of noted litterateur and Ex–Secretary JKAACL, Dr. Aziz Hajini, who passed away yesterday evening after brief illness.
Hajini, who hailed from Hajin Sonawari area of north Kashmir, held several important positions in academic and literary circles including Coordinator, Centre for Sheikh-ul-Aalam Studies, University of Kashmir and OSD, Culture, School Education Department.
The late writer-academic, who had the distinction of having won both Translation and Main awards of Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, served in J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages as Secretary for nearly four years till March, 2019.
Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Hajini, Academy’s Secretary, Additional Secretary, Central and other senior functionaries conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
