Intensify Covid vaccination drive in Srinagar: Div Com

Sets target of 25000 shots per day

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole on Sunday chaired a meeting regarding the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Srinagar district at Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Incharge Divisional Covid 19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) Tahir Ahmad Magray; Deputy Director Health Schemes Dr. Abdul Rashid; CMO, Srinagar, Dr Jameel; Deputy CMO Dr Nighat; Assistant Director Family Welfare Dr Masrat, Epidemiologist Kashmir /SSO Dr Talat Jabeen and various senior level Public Health Specialists of DCCRK.

During the meeting Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviewed the progress achieved in ongoing vaccination campaign against covid 19 in the Srinagar district. He stressed upon intensifying the covid 19 vaccination drive across Srinagar District for all eligible age groups especially where the vacation coverage is low.

Incharge DCCRK briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the vaccination teams working in district Srinagar and the progress achieved.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner directed district officers and officials who were present in the meeting to further augment vaccination teams in district Srinagar and further directed CMO Srinagar to put additional 150 vaccination teams in these low coverage areas of district Srinagar.

Divisional Commissioner further directed CMO Srinagar to identify these low coverage areas in his district and pace up the vacation drive on a Mission Mode Model in the district. These vaccination teams shall intensify the vaccination drive in government institutions, coaching centers, bus stands, transport yards, railway stations, shopping complexes, big markets, Mosques /shrines, District courts , High Courts , fruit/ veg mandis, parks and gardens, colleges and universities, he directed.

Divisional Commissioner sets up a target of 25000 vaccination shots per day for these teams to achieve as the number of teams has been augmented from existing 75 to 225 teams in the districts, so that the 100% vaccination coverage of eligible beneficiaries can be achieved in the next 15 days for the first dose.

He said a second dose shall be given accordingly on their due date as per the type of covid 19 vaccination received. He further stressed upon CAB monitoring teams of the district to further strengthen their monitoring of CAB in the district.

He directed CAB monitoring teams to put hefty fines on the people for violating covid appropriate behavior in the district.

Moreover, he directed all the officials of the health department who were present in the meeting to intensify the IEC activities on covid appropriate behavior and vaccination in the district.

Meanwhile, all the officers and officials who were present in the meeting were asked to submit the report of daily achievements on covid vaccination and CAB monitoring to the Divisional Administration Kashmir’s office on daily bases.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print