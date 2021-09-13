Govt directs departments to display banners, hoardings to highlight their plans, policies, achievements

Srinagar: The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has directed departments to display banners /hoardings in major towns and cities of the Union Territory to highlight their plans, policies and achievements.

Documents in possession, lay bare that these directions were passed to the departments during a meeting chaired by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in July this year.

“The Chief Secretary asked all the administrative secretaries to display banners/ hoardings in all the major towns/cities highlighting various development plans, policies and works accomplished by the government with due prominence to prominent projects,” read the document.

The exercise, according to the document, will provide adequate visibility and outreach to government initiatives and will facilitate awareness generation among the public. “Information department shall coordinate with all departments for this purpose,” the document further states.

The directive was passed by the CS on July 26, 2021 during a meeting of committee of secretaries (CoS). The CoS comprises of all administrative secretaries of departments.

A senior official said that this exercise will generate awareness about different welfare schemes and projects being undertaken by UT administration for the public.

“Various govt-sponsored schemes do not reach the needy due to lack of awareness. There is hardly any awareness among the public about different schemes. This initiative will definitely help us to create awareness about different schemes and projects,” he said—(KNO)

