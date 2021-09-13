Farooq, Omar condole demise

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Kashmiri literatures ace poet, former Secretary Cultural Academy and Sahitya Academy Awardee Dr. Aziz Hajni.

In his condolence message, Farooq said, “To my profound sorrow and shock, I heard the sad news of the passing away of ace litterateur, and a staunch advocate of Kashmiri language Prof. Aziz Hajni. With his roots in Kashmiri literature, he played a role in bringing the contemporary sensibility to Kashmiri poetry. He represented the loftiest ideals of the poetic traditions of Kashmir with utmost respect for local values and traditions. A scholar, a critic-par excellence and a legendary writer his labor for introduction of Kashmiri language in schools is unparalleled. I pay my tributes to him. I pray to almighty to grant him highest echelons in Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved family, admirers and his friends to bear the inconsolable loss,” he said.

While expressing grief on the demise of noted literature, Omar Abdullah said, “Received the news of Hajni Sahib’s sad demise with shock and sorrow. A Doyen of Kashmiri literature, his demise has created a void in the literary circles of Kashmir, which will be unattainable to fill for the years to come. An ardent advocate of Kashmiri language, his absence will be felt ominously in academic, and literary quarters, I pay my earnest tributes to him and pray to almighty to grant him highest stations in Jannat.”he said.

