Div Com Jammu assured Bar operators for expeditious issuance of NOCs by all concerned departments

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer today discussed issues related to issuance of NOCs for renewal of license of liquor Bars with concerned officers and stakeholders.

Among others, Excise Commissioner, Rahul Sharma; Assistant Commissioner General, Rakesh Dubey; ACR JMC, Superintendent of Police, Jammu South; besides President Chamber of Commerce Jammu, Arun Gupta; President Bar & Trade association and other members were present.

The Bar Licence holders sought intervention of the Divisional Commissioner for resolving the problems they are facing in getting timely NOCs from various departments which are mandatory for renewal of their licenses.

Pertinently, as per the new excise policy the bar owners had to take fresh permission for renewal of their licenses. The Excise Department has sought renewal of licenses and No Objection Certificate from the 21 departments to be obtained by the owners/operators.

The Excise commissioner who was also present in the meeting apprised that necessary instructions have been issued to concerned departments for receiving applications and issue NOCs.

It was informed that before renewal of the license by the excise department, the police authorities have to submit a report to the district administration about the credentials of the owner/operator, status of land on which the bar is constructed by the revenue department and other clearances from the Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The final report of each and every bar operator will be handed over to the Excise Department by the district administration for further action.

The Assistant Commissioner General informed that they have received 37 applications and all have been cleared.

SP South assured that all the 95 NOCs would be sent to the District Magistrate within 3 days. Similarly the ACR JMC apprised the Div Com about the number of applications received and cleared so far.

A total of 206 Bar Licenses (JKEL-3/4/4C) for the whole Jammu Division are under renewal with the Excise Department. The Divisional Commissioner also discussed in length the recent order of the Hon’ble High Court in this regard and its implications.

The Div Com instructed the concerned officers to expedite the process and facilitate the issuance of NOCs by their respective departments. He also assured the delegations that all their NOCs would be expedited for timely renewal of their license and all possible help shall be rendered by the Department.

