Crime branch produces chargesheet against former BOPEE chairman Mushtaq Peer

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir Monday produced a chargesheet against the then BOPEE chairman, Mushtaq Ahmad Peer before the court of special judge anti-corruption Srinagar.

In a statement,a spokesperson said that the Crime Branch Kashmir produced the Charge-Sheet in case FIR No. 42/2017 U/S 420, 409-RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Mushtaq Ahmad Peer (the then Chairman BOPEE) before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar.

“The brief facts of the case are that the accused person while being posted as Chairman BOPEE from the year 2009 to 2012, transferred Govt. money amounting to RS. 2.73 crores into his personal bank account with the object that the same will be utilized for various official activities,” reads the statement.

It reads that the accused person with a criminal intent put the money to his own use by investing in smart saver accounts, raising cash certificates and liquidation of his personal loan.

“During the course of investigation, it has been established that the accused person in violation of BOPEE Act and Financial rules in vogue, has misappropriated an amount of RS. RS. 1, 15, 40,153/-. Besides, an amount of RS. 3, 49, 352/- as interest accrued on Smart Savers/ Cash Certificates were also misappropriated by the accused person by abusing his official position, as Chairman BOPEE,” it reads.

It reads that the accused person was also convicted by Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar in Case FIR No. 24/2013 U/S 420, 406, 201, 120-B-RPC, r/w 5(1)(d), 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir, vide judgement dated 25.04.2018—(KNO)

