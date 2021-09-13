Bukhari condemns killing of cop at Khanyar

Srinagar: Strongly condemning the killing of Arshid Ahmad, Sub Inspector of Police at Khanyar in Srinagar, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday termed the incident extremely barbaric that can yield nothing except for more miseries to the people.

“Khanyar incident is an addition to the senseless bloodshed that has made another Kashmiri family a victim of violence,” he said in his condolence message.

Bukhari said that such heinous incidents of violence have only deteriorated the situation in Jammu and Kashmir rendering more families to the perpetual sufferings.

He termed the incident as highly deplorable and demanded that the perpetrators of this incident should be identified and brought to justice.

“Apni Party strongly condemns this ghastly incident which resulted in the death of a police officer. Violence in any of its forms and manifestations is unacceptable to any civilized society and the same should be condemned by one and all,” he remarked.

Bukhari said that killing of innocents doesn’t augur well for the furtherance of lasting peace in Kashmir. “I express my sympathies with the kith and kin of the bereaved at this difficult time and pray for peace to the departed,” he said.

Appealing to the political parties in J&K to refrain from raising passions for their electoral gains, Bukhari said that innocent lives should not be put at stake for furtherance of political agenda.

“It is ironic that certain political forces are drawing sadistic pleasure out of these inhuman incidents and try to mobilize the public opinion in a fashion that suits their electoral politics. But let me appeal to them that for God’s sake don’t put people’s lives at risk for your petty political and electoral gains,” he remarked.

