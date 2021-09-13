20-Year-Old BSC Radiology Student From Budgam Found Hanging In Punjab

Budgam: Body of a 20-year-old youth, a student of 3rd semester of BSC radiology, from Budgam was found hanging from solar plant on terrace of college hostel in Punjab.

Family members of the student, Umer Dev son of Abdul Ahad Dev of Chewdara Beerwah Budgam, said they received information that he was found hanging from solar plant atop terrace of the hostel of the college— RIMT University Ludhiana Road Gobind Gand Mandi Punjab. The last FB post of the student reads “ By by”.

Brother of the youth left for Punjab as soon as he heard the tragic news, the family member told GNS.

A police officer said that some family members of the youth have left for Punjab while police is collecting further details. (GNS)

