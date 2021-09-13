2 die of Covid, 105 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid related deaths were reported in Ganderbal and Doda districts while 105 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 89 were reported in Kashmir Division and 16 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 119 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 19 from Jammu Division and 100 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,285 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 41 new cases and currently has 604 active cases, with 50 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 13 new cases and currently has 144 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 6 new cases and currently has 128 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported zero new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases and has 24 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 33 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 11 new cases and has 31 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 29 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 5 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 3 new cases, Udhampur 1, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 1, Doda 7, and Kishtwar zero, Poonch zero, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported 3.

