Village in Beerwah awaits completion of Panchayat Ghar construction that began in 2012

BUDGAM: A Panchayat Ghar (office) for which construction started in the year 2012 at Churumujru village in Beerwah tehsil has not been completed yet even after 9 years.

Muhammad Shahbain Sheikh, Sarpanch of the village, told Kashmir Reader that only the walls of the Panchayat Ghar have been built. “There is no office where we can discuss panchayat-related work in our area,” he said.

Mohammad Arif Wani, a resident of Churumujru village, said that due to the absence of a Panchayat Ghar in the village, people are attending Gram Shaba related programmes in open fields.

“The government should take the necessary steps and complete the pending work of the Panchayat Ghar in the village, so that the people get some facilities,” Wani said.

He added that the condition of the walls of the Panchayat Ghar is worsening by the day due to rainfall and snowfall as there is no roof, not even a slab, over them.

Locals said that they have already approached the officials concerned in this regard but nothing has been done.

“During the Back to Village programme of the government, we discussed this issue with the officials who attended. If the Panchayat Ghar had been there, the programme would have been held in it,” a group of locals said.

District Panchayat Officer Budgam, Zahida Bano, told Kashmir Reader that she will discuss this issue with ACD Budgam.

