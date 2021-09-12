Our aim is to develop entrepreneurial thinking among youth: LG

Releases NAAC’s analysis of accreditation reports of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today released ‘Analysis of Accreditation Reports of Union Territories-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh’ by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) at SKICC.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor termed the Assessment and Accreditation process as an important factor to maintain the quality of education in Universities and Colleges.

He said that the publication will work as an intelligent assistant for our Academicians, Vice-Chancellors, Professors and students.

Highlighting the need to introduce new reforms to meet the requirements of the rapidly transforming education system and the changing market dynamics, the Lt Governor said that the University and Colleges have immense power and a small shift in curriculum can have a decisive impact on the socio-economic environment.

“The future belongs to those students and teachers who can realize their full potential and adapt to rapidly changing requirements,” said Lt Governor.

As we are heading towards an era which will be dominated by the knowledge economy, our biggest asset would be the Human Capital, a combination of talent, skill, and creativity.

We are making efforts to continuously improve the courses in Universities and Colleges, incorporating students’ feedback to create a conducive environment for learning and innovation, the Lt Governor said.

Our aim is to empower every student with technical and social skills to develop entrepreneurial thinking. The government is consistently reforming the educational system with new tools to produce required skill sets, observed the Lt Governor.

Also, critical thinking and life-long learning process through offline and online mode is being promoted so that our youth can contribute in making Jammu Kashmir Aatma-Nirbhar, he added.

Pointing out some of the important observations made in the analysis, the Lt Governor stressed on the need to improve the student-feedback mechanism and put in place a systemized and scientifically analyzed system.

This feedback system needs to be implemented as a constructive, public participation and contribution to society in order to inculcate a mix of skills and values in the student, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasized to lay special focus on various aspects of the modern education system including introduction of interdisciplinary & Short-Term courses; promoting Student-Diversity, research & innovation, student mentoring, besides strengthening Academia-Industry connect and continuously upgrading of skill sets to develop youth into a multi-skilled human capital.

Sinha also advised for accreditation and re-accreditation of Universities and Colleges. The criteria including curriculum as per today’s standard, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, infrastructure and learning resources, student support, governance, leadership and management, innovative and best practices are essential for the higher educational institutions to do an in-depth analysis and know about their strengths & weaknesses, and make further improvements, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the authorities, faculty members, and students of University of Kashmir and University of Jammu for securing A+ grade.

He called for doubling the efforts on part of the Universities across J&K to improve their standings in NIRF and other such ranking frameworks.

Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir delivered the welcome address and highlighted the measures taken by the university for implementation of National Education Policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, said that NAAC has played a vital and pivotal role in the improvement of quality teaching, learning and research and innovation in various educational institutions of the country.

He said majority of the participants in the function have been associated with the NAAC in their endeavors to assess and accredit the educational institutions functioning across the length and breadth of India. He said the Jammu and Kashmir is the only place in the country wherein majority of the institutions of higher learning have been accredited by the Council and the Central University of Kashmir is one among them. About the Central University of Kashmir, Vice Chancellor, Prof Mir said, the varsity was established alongside 15 other Central Universities in the year 2009 by an Act of Parliament. “The university has come a long way after launching three Post-Graduate programmes as at present the university is offering 35 programmes including Post Graduate, Undergraduate, Five Year Integrated Programmes, B.Voc, PG Diploma, and Research programmes, through 16 Departments, managed under nine School of Studies,”

He said the faculty members have been appointed from across India, adding the faculty comprise a blend of seniors and youngsters.

Prof Mir said the university is at present functioning from multiple campuses in Ganderbal district, including at its designated Tulmulla Campus, adding the work on infrastructure development is continuing on the 503 acres of land. Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir added that the State functionaries recently allotted additional 100 kanals of land.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, who, conducted the programme proceedings welcomed all the dignitaries and gave the detailed programme overview and said the book release function would be followed by two-day NAAC Assessors Orientation Programme (AOP), scheduled in the Tulmula Campus of the Central University of Kashmir, on 14th and 15th of September, 2021. Prof. Zargar also spelled out the details about the functioning of the Central University of Kashmir and said the institution has become a preferred choice of students.

Senior Communication & Publication officer, NAAC, Dr. Wahidul Hasan, presented the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Prof Amiya Kumar Rath, Advisor NAAC, and Dr. S. Srikanata Swamy, Academic Expert spoke on J&K specific recommendations and observations made in the analysis report. Dr. Wahidul Hasan, Senior Communication & Publication officer, NAAC delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; senior government officials; HoDs and Deans from Universities and colleges were present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print