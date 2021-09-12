One killed, others missing after cloudburst triggers flash flood in Rafiabad village

Sopore: A man was killed while others went missing after flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst, hit Kafarnar Bahak area of Rafiabad in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

An official said that the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst hit Kafarnar Behak, in which one family member got killed, while others went missing.

He said that the body of one family member namely Haji Bashir Bakarwal of Rajouri has been recovered, while others are yet to be traced.

Police officials said that the search operation was going on and area is very remote, while mobile connectivity is also feeble.

Meanwhile, Kulgam police said that they have rescued five members of a family along with live stock from Yath Yathur Nallah after they were stuck due to heavy incessant rainfall since yesterday in the area.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that today at about 6 am Kulgam police received an information that water level in the Nallah Yath Yathur has increased abruptly because of continuous rainfall during the intervening night of 11 and 12 September and a family along with their livestock were stuck in between the Nallah.

“Accordingly, on tip off police party led by I/C PP Mirbazar Sub Inspector Abdul Rashid along with SDRF team under the supervision of SHO and SDPO Qazigund reached the place and with strenuous efforts rescued five members family with their livestock including 200 sheeps, one horse and 02 dogs and also their essential commodities were shifted to safer place,” reads the statement.

It reads that the general public especially the rescued family members thanked Kulgam Police for assistance at crucial juncture and in saving precious lives—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print