Encounter breaks out in Rajouri

By on No Comment

Encounter breaks out in Rajouri

 

 

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and security forces in higher reaches of Barote Village of Rajouri district on Sunday in Jammu division.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area after having a specific input about presence of some militants.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

Gunfight was underway as this report was being filed.(GNS)

Encounter breaks out in Rajouri added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.