Encounter breaks out in Rajouri

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and security forces in higher reaches of Barote Village of Rajouri district on Sunday in Jammu division.
Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area after having a specific input about presence of some militants.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
Gunfight was underway as this report was being filed.(GNS)