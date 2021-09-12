Court grants bail to two in Kashmirfight blog case

Srinagar: A special court at Srinagar on Saturday directed in-charge Central Jail Srinagar to release two persons, whom police described as mastermind, in running a blog ‘Kashmirfight’.

The Court of additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA, Srinagar- Manjeet Singh said, “You (in-charge Central Jail) are directed to release the accused’s namely Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Javaid Khalid from the custody after obtaining personal bonds to the tune of Rs 2 lakh provided that they are not involved in any other case.”

Police in August arrested five persons including Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sofi Akbar and his two children Peerzada Rafiq Makhdoomi, Javed Khalid for their alleged role in threatening social activists, political leaders, government officers and journalists through the blog.

The Court while releasing the duo on conditional bail set forth further directions for them.

It was directed that the accused persons shall appear before the investigation officer when required and cooperate well.

“They shall not tamper with the evidence of the prosecution or induce witnesses while not committing similar offences in near future,” the Court directed.

The court said that the accused should not leave the state without seeking prior permission of the court and must not change residences during the said period.

Early this week, police raided houses of four journalists and questioned them at a police station in connection with the blog.

