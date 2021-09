Srinagar: A Paramilitary trooper of Central Reserve Police Force and a woman were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Chanapora area of Srinagar on Friday.

A senior police officer said that militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF BN 29 in Chanapora. In this incident a CRPF trooper and a civilian(Lady) received minor splinter injuries.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details still emerging. (GNS)

