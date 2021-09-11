Driver Killed In Zojila Road Mishap

Ganderbal: A truck driver was killed in a road accident after a vehicle he was driving rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Saturday.

Officials said that the a truck bearing registration Number JK13D/4115 was on way from Kargil to Srinagar skidded off the road and rolled down into 300-ft deep gorge Near Chini at Zojila pass in Ganderbal district.

The deceased driver has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Khanday Son of Gh Nabi Khanday R/O Qamarwari Srinagar

Meanwhile Sonamarg Police has taken cognizance of the accident

