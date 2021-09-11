Court directs SSP Shopian to form SIT to probe murder of youth

Shopian: When no First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the police in Shopian in an alleged murder case, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here on Friday not only directed the police to lodge an FIR in the case but also directed the district Senior Superintendent of Police to form a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a DySP rank officer to thoroughly investigate the case.

Shahid Manzoor Ganie, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Vurpora village of Shopian, was allegedly murdered by the family of a girl (name withheld) allegedly because her family objected to their having an affair. Shahid was called by the girl to her home to discuss their marriage with her family. Later, he was found dead near a road at Turkwangam, the native village of the girl’s family.

Locals from the village shifted the body to district hospital Pulwama where Shahid was declared brought dead.

Since then, according to a court document accessed by Kashmir Reader, no FIR was lodged in the case at police station Zainpora despite repeated pleas and written complaints and statements by the family of the slain youth. However, police detained an accused along with some persons from Bihar, who are currently in police custody.

Keeping all the complaints in view, the chief judicial magistrate on Friday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian to constitute a team headed by an officer not below the rank of DySP to investigate the matter thoroughly. It also directed Zainpora police station to lodge an FIR regarding the case and file its report within seven days.

