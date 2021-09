Srinagar:Body of a 21-year-old student found was under mysterious circumstances in Darwa Chandoosa area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that a body Javiad Ahmad (21), a student, was found near Ningli Nallah and latter recovered by a police team.

The death is mysterious and investigation have been taken up to unravel the same, officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print