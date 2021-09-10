UniRank Places BGSBU at third place In Jammu and Kashmir

Rajouri:UniRank in its latest ranking placed Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri at third place among the 12 Institutions of Higher Education including Universities in Jammu and Kashmir. As per statement issued by the ranking agency , the ranking has been done on the basis of four criterias includingbeing chartered, licensed or accredited by the appropriate Indian higher education-related organization, offering at least four-year undergraduate degrees (bachelor degrees) or postgraduate degrees (master or doctoral degrees),delivering courses predominantly in a traditional and face-to-face, non-distance education format. The ranking agency in its statement mentioned, “Our aim is to provide a non-academic League Table of the top Jammu and Kashmir Universities based on valid, unbiased and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the Universities themselves”.

Prof. Akbar Masood Vice Chancellor of the University congratulated the BGSBU fraternity for the achievement. Terming this as a significant event the Vice Chancellor attributed the achievement to the improved perception about the university with regard to teaching,research etc. and hoped to do better in the coming years.

