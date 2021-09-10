Spike Continues: J&K Reports 173 New Cases, One Death

Srinagar: The spike in the covid-19 cases continued for the third consecutive day on Friday as the Jammu & Kashmir reported 173 new novel coronavirus infections even as there was one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

23 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 326653.

There was one death, from Jammu division, reported due to the pathogen during the time, they said. So far 4412—2167 in Jammu and 2245 in Kashmir have succumbed to the virus as per official data.

