Hizb militant arrested in CASO in Pampore

PAMPORE: An active militant belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested during a search operation in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police officials said on Thursday.

A senior police officer told Kashmir Reader that an active militant who joined Hizbul Mujahideen ranks 45 days ago was arrested during a search operation by a joint team of police, army and CRPF from Andrusoo village of Pampore.

The arrested militant has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Khanday, son of Abdul Rashid Khanday, resident of Mandakpal, Khrew.

A police statement said that based on specific information, Awantipora Police, Army’s 50 RR, and 185 Battalion CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) in Andrusoo Khrew area on Thursday.

“During the search operation, the forces observed some suspicious movement in an orchard area which was under cordon. The forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession,” the statement said.

It said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law at police station Khrew and further investigation into the matter is on.

