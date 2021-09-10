Elections in J&K imperative to end people’s sufferings: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday inaugurated Party’s central office at M2 Church Lane, Sonwar-Srinagar, in presence of the Party leadership.

On this occasion, Bukhari reiterated Apni Party’s demand for an immediate restoration of the Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir besides holding assembly elections at the earliest in order to mitigate the miseries of the people.

“The people of J&K eagerly await a democratically elected government that will effectively address their pressing pleas at grassroots level. Elections remain crucial for revitalizing the sluggish pace of the developmental works in the region,” Bukhari said, while pointing to the governance deficit in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Party’s demand for Statehood resonates with the aspiration of the people of J&K and the government of India must take a call on this pressing demand.

On the sidelines of this function, Bukhari held a brief interaction with the media persons in which he said that even those political parties that earlier ridiculed Apni Party for its Statehood demand were now crying hoarse about its urgency.

“It’s extremely painful to see how JK’s traditional regional political parties play with the peoples’ emotions. From regretting not taking part in Panchayat elections to tagging restoration of Statehood imperative for progress, and claiming a big win in the forthcoming elections only exposes the selfish designs of these political forums,” Bukhari remarked.

He said that these traditional political leaders must understand that they cannot befool the people. “We are not like these political chameleons that change their stance from forming PAGD, boycotting elections, then diluting its position every now and then and now crying for participation in elections. Apni Party’s stand is unwavering and it will remain so,” he said, while recalling how Apni Party became the voice of people of J&K and ensured protections of their rights on land and jobs recently.

Besides Party President the leadership present on the inaugural ceremony included Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Party Senior Leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Party Youth Wing President and Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Matoo, and other party officials.

