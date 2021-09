Srinagar: A carpenter died due to electric shock while another suffered injuries on Friday, official sources said.

Official sources said that a carpenter identified as 27-year-old Ishfaq Ahmad Teli and another person received an electric shock when he was working at Aloochi Bagh area of Srinagar.

The carpenter later succumbed his injuries while another injured has been shifted to hospital for treatment—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print