147 fresh cases in Kashmir, 23 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J&K but 170 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 147 were reported in Kashmir Division and 23 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 158 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 47 from Jammu Division and 111 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1263 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 80 new cases and currently has 575 active cases, with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 22 new cases and currently has 168 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 20 new cases and currently has 142 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 30 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new cases and currently has 25 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases and has 21 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 8 new cases and has 30 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 18 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 21 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 5 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 1 new case, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 1, Doda 4, and Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 1, and Reasi reported 12.

