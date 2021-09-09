Shah reviews security situation, development projects in JK

New Delhi:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and development projects being implemented there, official sources said.

His meeting with top functionaries of the central government and the Union Territory administration came two days after the Taliban announced its interim government in Afghanistan.

There have been reports that Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba — both active in Jammu and Kashmir and involved in a large number of terror attacks in the past — have shifted their bases to Afghanistan with a friendly Taliban regime in place.

The home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and steps being taken to check infiltration from across the border and maintain peace in the union territory, official sources said.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the new acting interior minister of Afghanistan, is the head of the terror group Haqqani network, which was responsible for attacks on Indian assets, including the Indian embassy in Kabul, in the past.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen last week had said “As Muslims, we also have a right to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India or any other country”.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar, R&AW chief Samant Goel, BSF DG Pankaj Singh and CRPF chief Kuldip Singh attended the meeting.

The meeting is believed to have discussed about the political and security implications in the Kashmir valley following the death of hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The group has already elected Masarat Alam Bhat, currently in jail, as its chairman.

Shah also reviewed various development initiatives being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Rs 80,000 crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

Shah had said in the past that all-round development and welfare of the people of the Union Territory are on top priority list of the Modi government.

