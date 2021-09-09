Policeman From Tral Ends Life In Reasi

Jammu: A selection grade policeman of IRP killed himself with his service rifle at Talwara in Reasi district, officials said on Thursday.

A police official said that soon after being informed, a police team of the concerned police station reached the spot.

SHO of police station Reasi Vijay Sharma said policeman identified as Javed Ali Dar committed suicide with his SRL rifle on Thursday morning. He said the body of the policeman, a resident of Tral in south Kashmir, would be handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities. The policeman was posted on guard duty, he added. (GNS)

