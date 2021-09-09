Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Sopore

Srinagar: Body of a 26-year-old person was found under mysterious circumstances near a local school in Sopore on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said that the body was spotted by some passersby near Arqum Public School Sopore. Police was called to the site who took the body into their custody, they said

Meanwhile a police official confirming the recovery of the body identified the deceased as one Showkat Ahmad Ganaie son of Abdul Gani Ganaie, a resident of Gousiabad Arampora Sopore. The deceased is running a poultry farm near the incident spot, the police official said.

Investigations into the matter have been initiated, he further said. (GNS)

