KU figures among top 50 universities in NIRF Ranking-2021

Srinagar: Continuing its march towards academic excellence, the University of Kashmir has figured among top 50 universities in the all-India ranking of varsities conducted by the Union Ministry of Education under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2021.

The University has ranked at 48th position among universities assessed under NIRF-2021, with an overall point score of 46.97, in key parameters including Teaching, Learning and Resources (60.49 points), Research and Professional Practices (19.51 points), Graduation Outcome (77.03 points), Outreach and Inclusivity (50.12 points) and Peer Perception (25.52 points).

Notably, the University of Kashmir has also bagged an overall rank of 76 (from 78 in 2020) from amongst all universities, IITs and other institutions assessed by the Ministry of Education under NIRF-2021.

Union Minister for Education Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, who e-released the NIRF rankings today, said in all, 6272 applications for ranking were made by 4030 unique applicant institutions under various categories/domains, marking a noticeable increase in institutional participation in the rankings exercise this year.

“Number of unique applicants to India Rankings have increased from 2426 in 2016 to 4030 in 2021 whereas total number of applications for ranking in various categories have increased from 3565 in 2016, to 6272 in 2021 i.e. total increase of 1604 (66% increase) in unique institutions and 2707 (76% increase) in total applicants,” Mr Pradhan said.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said the university’s ranking at 48th position is a testimony to the fact that the varsity is making remarkable progress in its continuing march towards academic excellence.

“It is also an endorsement of the great commitment of our teachers, officers, students, scholars and non-teaching staff to take this institution to newer heights vis-à-vis academics, research and extension education,” he said, asserting that the varsity has dedicated its plans and policies to set new academic benchmarks and standards and make every effort to figure among top 20 universities in the country in near future.

Prof Talat appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) of the University for its sustained focus on rankings and parameters governing the same.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also congratulated all stakeholders for achieving the new milestone which will go a long way in shaping the university’s policies for its continuing growth, progress and excellence.

Pertinently, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on 29th September 2015. It outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

