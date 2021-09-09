HM Militant Apprehended in Khrew

Awantipora: A Hizbul Mujhaideen militant was apprehended by police and security forces in a joint operation in Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora on Thursday, police said.

“Based on specific information, Awantipora Police, Army 50 RR and CRPF 185 Bn launched a joint cordon and search operation in Androosa Khrew area of Police district Awantipora. During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area which was under cordon”, reads a statement.

The joint forces, the statement reads, noticed a suspected person, who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him.

The apprehended person identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday son of Abdul Rashid Khanday, a resident of Mandakpal, Khrew, is an active Hizbul Mujhaideen militant from whose possession incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered, the statement concludes.

