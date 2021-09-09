CS reviews progress under Mission Youth

Exhorts CEO to empower, enable 50000 youth through gainful employment

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress under Mission Youth, an ambitious programme to empower unemployed 50000 youth in J&K through gainful employment.

Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment Department and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth participated in the meeting.

It was informed that under the ‘Mumkin’ scheme while 503 beneficiaries have been provided vehicles so far, another 1100 beneficiaries will be provided vehicles in the next 10 days.

Similarly, under the Tejaswani scheme, the Mission will provide financial support to 2,000 young women entrepreneurs to take up self-employment ventures across various sectors of the economy.

It was further informed that 4,524 youth clubs have been set up across J&K in which around 60000 youth have registered. These clubs will help channelize the energies of the youth through sports activities, counseling sessions, and linkages with gainful employment.

Mission youth has also finalized training curricula under various skill development initiatives, and will start training the candidates from next week.

The Mission aims to train 8,044 candidates aimed at enhancing their skill and employability as per the market requirements with a special focus on soft skills.

Mission Youth also plans to hold 5 mega-cultural exchange programmes to provide exposure visits to 1,000 identified youth in collaboration with various universities and educational institutions.

To cater to the socio-psychological stress prevalent amongst the distressed youth and victims of cross border shelling and insurgency, socio-psychological counseling, career planning and employment-related financial assistance is planned under Sahayat Scheme in a timely manner.

The Chief Secretary directed the CEO, Mission to take youth of the UT on exposure visits to different places in the country to help them appreciate and imbibe the syncretic traditions of the country.

He also directed linking 50,000 youth with gainful employment as per the defined targets during the current financial year.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed schemes like AVSAR, Rise Together, Tourist Village Network, and Parvaaz under Mission Youth. Information Department

