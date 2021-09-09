151 cases, one Covid death in Srinagar

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Srinagar district was reported in J&K while 151 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 130 were reported in Kashmir Division and 21 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 163 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 20 from Jammu Division and 143 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1251 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 75 new cases and currently has 558 active cases, with 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 31 new cases and currently has 156 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 7 new cases and currently has 131 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 24 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 21 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 31 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 20 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 5 new cases and has 21 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 5 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 6, Doda 4, and Kishtwar 1, Poonch 2, Ramban 2, and Reasi reported 2