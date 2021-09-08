Three drug peddler arrested by Pampore police

PAMPORE: Continuing its drive against the drug peddlers and its propagators, Pampore Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddler from Pampore area.

in a statement ,Police party of Police Station Pampore led by SHO Mohammad Younis Khan during naka checking at MEI Namblabal Pampore arrested three drug peddler identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Shaban, resident of Tulbagh Pampore, Nadeem Qadir son of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, resident of Namblabal Pampore and Tariq Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Salam, resident of Tulbagh Pampore, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader.

18 bottles of controlled drug OMEREX (Codeine Phosphate based syrup) was recovered from the possession of arrested persons, he said.

A case First Information Report (FIR Number) 122/2021 under relevant sections of Law stands registered at Police Station Pampore.

