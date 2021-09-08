Seven injured in Gurez road accident

Suhail

Gurez(Bandipora): At least Seven passengers including a driver were injured when a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK07 -1896 coming from Gurez towards Tulail carrying passengers met with an accident near Baduaab Tulail.

Official said that all injured have been shifted to PHC Badugam Tulail for treatment where from two critically injured referred to SDH Dawar Gurez.

Block Medical Officer Gurez Dr. Tahira said that two injured were brought to the sub district hospital Gurez. She said we referred both to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Sources said the sumo narrowly escaped from falling into a deep gorge. “Had it fallen in the gorge, many passengers could have died,” they said.

