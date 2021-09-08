Prominent Socio-Political Activists, Student Leaders and Media Panelist Join Apni Party

SRINAGAR: Various Prominent Socio-Political Activists, student leaders and media panelists on Wednesday joined Apni Party at its Party office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The new entrants who joined Apni Party included Ibrahim Javaid Shah, Haadi Zahoor, Nafia Shah, Mir Zaffer Hussain, Syed Fazal Kashani, Sheema Farooqui and Sujada Bashir.

The joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Apni Party Youth Wing President and Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu and Party leader Mir Imad Rafi.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party-fold, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the joining of young minds will surely strengthen the party across nook and corners of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Party believes in providing a platform to the youth wherefrom they can contribute in socio-economic and political emancipation of the people.

“I am delighted to see these dynamic and talented youth joining Apni Party. I am sure it will give momentum to foster a positive change on the ground,” Bukhari observed.

The new entrants thanked the party leadership for providing them with a viable political platform and pledged to work for strengthening its cadres at grassroot level.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print