Mobile internet restored in Srinagar, Budgam

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts on Tuesday evening after remaining suspended for six days.
Police’s Twitter handle quoting IGP Kashmir said that mobile internet service will be restored in the twin districts at 7 pm today and had stated the inconvenience caused to students due to suspension of mobile internet was regretted. “Mobile
internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies: IGP Kashmir,” it said.
Mobile and internet services were shut after the death of veteran pro-Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on September 1. Mobile internet was restored in other districts on Monday but the suspension was extended in Srinagar and Budgam till today evening.