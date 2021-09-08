Meeting on re-opening of schools held in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The District Administration Srinagar/District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday held a sensitization workshop session at Banquet Hall here with the heads of various educational institutions (schools/colleges) to discuss modus operandi for reopening of schools in Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

The programme was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman DDMA Srinagar and was attended by Officers from District Administration including Sub Divisional Magistrate, East, Owais Mushtaq and Head Department of Community Medicine, Dr Rabbane Tariq besides, hools and Colleges.

During the interaction, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, East, Owais Mushtaq sought suggestions from the heads of schools regarding the opening of schools. He said that it is prerequisite to follow all Covid-19 related guidelines and SoPs to open Educational Institutions in Srinagar to avoid spread of Covid infection.

On the occasion, Dr Rabbane Tariq of Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar threw light on the Covid related SOPs and Protocols to be adopted after opening of schools.

“It was said that consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend school. School premises, vehicles, toilets and classrooms should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised. The thrust was also laid on ensuring social distancing/physical distancing in the schools particularly at entry and exit points,” it saud.

Further, it was informed that display signages and necessary markings for enforcing social distancing and safety protocols be ensured besides, outdoor spaces be also used as much as possible to prevent spread of infection, while facility for proper screening/testing regarding Covid-19 must be made available at the entry of all the schools.

It was said that the number of water supply taps/ toilet facilities needs to be increased in every school to avoid gathering and spreading infection. In addition School events, congregations, meetings etc. must be avoided till the situation with regard to Covid-19 improves.

Pertinent to mention that, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday allowed re-opening of Higher Educational Institutions and schools for students of classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions.

In an order issued after a review of the COVID-19 situation by the State Executive Committee (SEC) classes for students of 12th standard were permitted with in-person attendance not exceeding 50 per cent of capacity on a given day.

Earlier, as a precautionary measure aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on April 18 had ordered closure of all Educational Institutions, including Universities and Colleges, till further orders.

