J-K Police carries out searches at houses of 4 journalists

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at the houses of four journalists here, officials said.

Raids were conducted at the residences of editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, a reporter working for a Turkish media outlet, a freelance reporter and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, they said.

While police is tight-lipped about the searches, it is believed that the raids were part of an investigation into a blog post that instigates people against the country and also seeks to malign the image of nationalists in Kashmir, official sources said.

