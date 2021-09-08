HC seeks reply on holding physical classes in north Kashmir during communications blockade

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has sought instructions from the authorities over the accessibility of physical classes for the students of north Kashmir’s Uri in view of suspension of internet and telecommunications facilities.

The bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar directed respondents to file a counter affidavit in this regard within a month to the plea if wanted and indicate the measures which the government is proposing for the physical classes in the government schools in Baramulla’s Uri.

The government counsel Shah Aamir accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents and was directed to seek instructions on behalf of the respondents.

Earlier, a plea filed by Naveed Bakhtiyar through his counsel Syed Musaib sought a direction from the court to direct respondents to make internet and telecommunications services available for the students of north Kashmir’s Uri area as it is heavily impacting the education of children.

The petitioner counsel submitted before the court that schools in compliance with the government orders are ensuring the availability of online study material and most importantly classes have been also conducted through the online medium.

He, however, submitted that the major hitch to this novel situation is lack of internet availability, which is not only dejecting the parents of the area from availing such facility but is also encouraging schools and colleges to maintain a lull on the happenings.

“That the utter lack of internet connectivity in the region has affected the basic human rights of the people of Uri, such as right to education, right to information, right to health, etc, as provided under the Constitution of India and various international covenants,” the counsel said.

Govt sets up panel for renaming educational institutes, roads after martyrs, eminent persons

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday set up a high-power committee for renaming government educational institutions and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities, officials said.

A seven-member committee has been set up for making recommendations on the representation and proposals for installation of statues and memorial plaques, naming of roads and buildings, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

The panel would be headed by principal secretary home with administrative secretaries from department of rural development and panchayati raj institution, housing and urban development department, director general of police (DGP) CID JK, general administration development department and secretary culture department and divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, he said.

The committee may co-opt ad-hoc members for any particular proposal and submit its recommendations for final decision by the Administrative Council, the official said.

