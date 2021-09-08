China, Pak and Russia trying to figure out what to do with Taliban: Biden

Washington:China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran are trying to figure out what do they do now with the Taliban, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Hours after the Taliban announced the details of its interim government, Biden told reporters that China has a “real problem” with the Taliban.

“China has a real problem with the Taliban. They try to work out some of that with the Taliban, I am sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“They are all trying to figure out what do they do now. So let’s wait and see what happens. It will be interesting see what happens,” he said in response to a question on the announcement of the formation of the new interim government in Kabul by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley started an online petition urging the US government not to recognize the Taliban government of Afghanistan.

“I can’t believe this is even necessary to say, but under this administration, it is: America must not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan,” Haley said.

In another tweet, she said that under Taliban control, Afghanistan’s new interior minister is a terrorist on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including Sirajuddin Haqqani — an especially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network — as the interior minister. PTI

