People of J&K expect an early restoration of Statehood: Altaf  Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said that people expect an early restoration of Statehood ahead of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari was addressing a function at Party office in Lal Chowk wherein scores of prominent political workers including former State Secretary JKPCC and various Panchayat representatives from Handwara-Kupwara joined Apni Party.

Those who joined the Party included former State Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, Peoples Conference leaders Sana-ul-lah Bhat Santosh -(Contested Assembly Elections in 2008 from Kupwara), Sarpanch Doolipora-A Lali Begum, Sarpanch Kakroosa Fayaz Ahmad War, Sarpanch Sunmulla Abdul Rashid Khan, Advocate Rayees Ahmad from Pohrupeth Langate-Handawara, PC Leader Nisar Ahmad Bhat along with their scores of associates joined Apni Party on Tuesday at the party head office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The Prominent workers from different parties especially PC and NC who joined the party included BJP Block President Dahama, Inayatullah Khan, Block President youth PC Ramhal, Nisar Ahmad, Deputy Sarpanch Bashir Ahmad Rather, Adil Wani (Panch), Abdul Rashid Shah (Panch), Showkat Ahmad Bhat (Panch), Tahir Ahmad Shah (Panch), Mohammad Amin Shah (Panch), Abdul Rashid Shah (Panch), Manzoor Ahmad Khan (Panch), Javid Ahmad Sheikh (Panch), Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Shams-ud-din, Reyaz Ahmad Dar, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Javed Ahmad Dar, Tanveer Ahmad Peer, Naseer Ahmad Dar, Aqib Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Amin Dar, Mohammad Akbar Dar, Javid Ahmad Mir, Nisar Ahmad War, Jahangeer Ahmad Mir, Tahira Begum, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mustafa Mir, Fareed Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Firdous Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad and Mohammad Ramzan Kumar, Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Amin Khan, Ward members Bashir Ahmad Kumar, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Ghulam Mustafa Rather, Abdul Rashid Mir & Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat.

The joining ceremony took place in presence of Party leaders including Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Mir and District President Ganderbal Javid Mir and Abdul Rashid Bhat, District Vice President Kupwara.

Bukhari said that the Party leadership played a pivotal role in breaking the political logjam relenting efforts with regard to safeguarding the rights and interests of the people of J&K.

He said that Apni Party believes in the service of people and have from day one pursued the issues that matter the most for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We have never indulged in deceitful politics. What we said on day one, we have maintained that stand and have never compromised or shied away from voicing the concerns of people in and outside J&K,” he added.

Bukhari said that Apni Party believes in the significance of a political worker who kept the democratic process alive despite the turbulence in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Apni Party will never compromise on its socio-economic and political agenda and will ensure that whatever has been promised is delivered on the ground.

